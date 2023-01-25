Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre in Hamilton, Ont., during the final day of meetings at Liberal cabinet retreat on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK

Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany’s decision to provide the heavy weapons and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government’s decision today following weeks of hesitation, saying Berlin will send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks.

The goal is for Germany and its allies to provide Ukraine with 88 of the German-made Leopards, which would make up two battalions.

While the Canadian Armed Forces has 112 Leopard 2s in a number of different variations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to say this morning whether Canada will send any of them to Ukraine.

Retired lieutenant-general and former Canadian Army commander Jean-Marc Lanthier says Canada has a moral imperative to help Ukraine, but that any donation will need to be balanced against the long-term impact on the military.

Lanthier says only about half of Canada’s Leopard 2s are operational at any time given maintenance requirements and other factors, and that the fleet is spread thin among different units across the country.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta NDP says it would scrap COVID-19 review panel if party wins election
Next story
Oilsands execs say they can’t invest in decarbonization any faster, despite profits

Just Posted

Washrooms at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake were severely vandalized. (Facebook photo)
Washrooms in Sylvan Lake park vandalized

(Contributed image).
Chinook’s Edge to review inclement weather policy

File photo
Winterfest set to return better than ever

An aerial photo of the town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake’s 2022 building permits show strong year for development