Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Small business tax cuts to be highlighted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on Winnipeg’s 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines at 7:45 a.m. MT.

That will be followed at 10:30 with an announcement in Edmonton that highlights tax cuts for small businesses.

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

He will then visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

—The Canadian Press

