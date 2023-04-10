Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford arrives to appear as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov 24, 2022. Telford will be testifying at the House of Commons committee on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime minister’s chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Telford will testify at the procedure and House affairs committee on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.

The office says an exact time has not been scheduled.

Telford agreed to meet with the committee last month, but not before the Liberals launched a filibuster that spanned several meetings in an attempt to keep her from appearing.

At the time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said his party would back a Conservative motion to call Telford to testify if the government didn’t voluntarily agree.

The committee has been studying foreign election interference following recent media reports that allege China tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

