This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Prison justice society urges ‘drastic action’ as COVID-19 spreads in Calgary jail

Visits and programs were also suspended and inmates have been removed from food preparation duties

The president of the Alberta Prison Justice Society is calling for drastic action after almost two-thirds of inmates at the Calgary Correctional Centre contracted COVID-19.

Amanda Hart-Dowhun outlined the society’s concerns in an open letter to Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and his deputy, as well as to the Alberta Health Services medical director for correctional facilities and the director of the provincial jail.

The lawyer notes the outbreak has grown to infect at least 104 inmates and 20 staff in just over a week.

“You must take drastic action to prevent further spread of COVID amongst inmates and staff and to ensure that you are able to maintain basic human rights for the inmates in your care,” she wrote in the letter dated Monday.

“If you do not take drastic action now, you are risking the lives of a large number of people that you are responsible for keeping safe, and you will be holding inmates in conditions that clearly breach Canadian human rights standards.”

The letter cites a CBC News report in which infected inmates described being moved into solitary confinement, where they were living in filthy conditions, sleeping on the floor and receiving intermittent medical attention.

“The conditions outlined above are similar to what one would expect in a third world prison cell, and they are far below the legal standard for holding inmates in Canada. You must take all steps to remedy those conditions immediately,” Hart-Dowhun wrote.

That could require releasing inmates temporarily into the community, she said.

In a news release Friday, the vice-president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees said it’s like a “horror story” inside the jail and workers are exhausted and feel abandoned by the government.

“Our members are saying that inmates have only been wearing masks for a week,” said Bobby-Joe Borodey. “They were only given masks after the number of cases hit double figures.”

Blaise Boehmer, Madu’s press secretary, said in an emailed statement that several infectious disease protocols and safeguards were put in place when the pandemic hit in early March and remain in effect.

Those include identifying isolation spaces, testing all new admissions on arrival, enhanced cleaning and providing personal protective equipment to quarantining inmates outside of their cells when physical distancing is not possible.

Visits and programs were also suspended and inmates have been removed from food preparation duties.

“The measures listed above can result in changes including adjusted routines, such as when an inmate is out of their space and the timing of meals, phone access and laundry. Inmates still receive their basic needs, including regular meals, medications and mattresses,” Boehmer wrote.

“Despite the demands of some, Alberta will not simply open the doors and release prisoners en masse.”

Alberta Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

CalgaryCoronavirusprison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
House of Commons ethics committee makes third try at launching WE-related probe
Next story
Canada approves first HIV self-test in long-awaited move to reduce screening barriers

Just Posted

Remembrance Day this year is sure to be unlike any many of us are used to.
Sylvan Lake’s Remembrance Day service to be live streamed

The Sylvan Lake Legion is also hosting a poppy drive-thru on Nov. 7

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

Alberta to provide an update Tuesday afternoon

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in Thanksgiving crime spree

Three youths and one adult are facing mischief charges as a result of the Thanksgiving crime spree

Four parking lots in Sylvan Lake, including the parking lot at 44 Street and Lakeshore Drive, will be closed to the public until April 30. Photo Courtesy of Mayor Sean McIntyre
Four Sylvan Lake public parking lots closed for winter

The Town is closing four under utilized parking lots to reduce maintenance costs

Alliance Community Church Pastor Tim Bergmann, dressed as Cat in the Hat, hands out candy during the church’s Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Bergmann asked those who came seeking candy a simple question: Can you name a Dr. Seuss character? (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
PHOTOS: A scary good time had at Sylvan Lake Trunk or Treat

The annual trick or treating event was hosted by the Sylvan Lake Alliance Church

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer
City of Wetaskiwin declares State of Local Emergency to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable persons in area

‘Council and Administration are committed to protecting our vulnerable population’

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
Prison justice society urges ‘drastic action’ as COVID-19 spreads in Calgary jail

Visits and programs were also suspended and inmates have been removed from food preparation duties

A right-wing protester armed with an AR-15 style rifle looks at Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who are across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Canadians are watching in fear today as their American neighbours vote in earnest, capping a campaign marked by rising voter intimidation, threats of postelection violence, and the potential breakdown of democracy itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Selsky
Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

The Leger poll left no doubt who Canadians want to win the White House

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Wild caribou are seen near the Meadowbank Gold Mine in Nunavut on Monday, March 23, 2009. Parks Canada is preparing a plan to round up female caribou from nearly vanished herds and pen them in a captive breeding program to replenish others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parks Canada plans first captive breeding program for Jasper National Park caribou

Parks Canada has been criticized for failing to close backcountry in the winter to protect Jasper’s herds

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Most Read