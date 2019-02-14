Pro-pipeline United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada departs from Red Deer

More than 150 vehicles of various sizes took off from Red Deer Thursday morning en route to Ottawa. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

More than 150 trucks and vehicles took off from Red Deer Thursday morning as part of the United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada.

The convoy, which is traveling four days across Canada to Ottawa, aims to make the federal government aware of the economic hardship Albertans face as a result of the lack of pipeline capacity in the province.

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins came out to show support on the frigid morning.

A big issue, he said, is with some of the federal government’s policies and introduced bills, such as Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act and Bill C-69, Impact Assessment Act.

“They’re upset, they’re disappointed. They’re trying to go down to Ottawa to change Justin Trudeau’s mind.

“These policies have created a lack of confidence in the energy sector here in Western Canada. They are trying to change, Justin Trudeau’s mind and if Justin Trudeau won’t change his mind then the only thing we can do is change Justin Trudeau,” Calkins continued.

Les Michaelson from Edmonton agreed. He said his work in housing is affected by the oil industry and is suffering as a result.

“Definitely there is a slump. The slump is felt in all industries in the province — not just oil.

“I think we need to get pipelines built. We’re having a lot of difficulty with employment in Alberta.”

He said he takes issue with both bills because it makes it difficult to get Alberta oil to tidewater.

Chris Gendreau from Airdrie said she thinks the country is going downhill. Her painting business is suffering and she hasn’t worked in three months.

“Trudeau isn’t helping people in Canada. He is helping other people who don’t need help. We need help,” she said. “The carbon tax is going to kill Canada. We can’t even afford basic living and then we’re going to have to pay taxes on top of it.”

The United We Roll Convoy used to be called the Yellow Vest (official) Convoy to Ottawa.

More to come …