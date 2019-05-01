Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

The death of a suspected hit-and-run driver in Calgary who went into medical distress during an arrest attempt is being investigated by Alberta’s police watchdog.

Police say they were called early Wednesday morning to a location in the city’s northeast where a pedestrian had suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was found soon after and officers tried to arrest the driver.

Police say there was a struggle and the male driver appeared to suffer a medical problem.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, but the cause of death is not yet known.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will look into police actions during the arrest.

The Canadian Press

