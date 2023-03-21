Police salute at the procession for the bodies of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The officers were shot and killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Procession for Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to call

Dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles lined streets in Edmonton as hearses took the bodies of two slain city officers from a medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Two helicopters circled the sky and officers and civilians, some wearing blue ribbons and scarves, stood along the five-kilometre procession route.

Family members and colleagues of the fallen officers embraced and wiped away tears.

The bodies of constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan are to be kept at the Serenity Funeral Home until a public regimental funeral is held Monday.

Police have said the officers were responding to a family dispute at a northwest apartment complex Thursday when they were shot by a 16-year-old boy.

They said the teen shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun then shot and killed himself.

Police also said the officers had no opportunity to respond and that the shooting was consistent with an ambush.

