A procession honouring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatic team member who was killed in recent a plane crash will make its way through the streets of Halifax. CP photo

Procession for Snowbirds crash victim to make its way through Halifax today

The military public affairs officer died in the Snowbirds Tutor jet crash in B.C. last Sunday

HALIFAX — A procession honouring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatic team member who was killed in recent a plane crash will make its way through the streets of Halifax this evening.

Spectators are encouraged to wear the official Snowbirds colours of red and white to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey during the police-escorted motorcade that will carry her remains through the city to Atlantic Funeral Home on Bayers Road.

The 35-year-old military public affairs officer and Halifax native died in the crash of a Snowbirds Tutor jet in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., last Sunday.

The national aerobatics team was on a cross-Canada tour to boost residents’ spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A brief homecoming ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. after Casey’s remains arrive at the Shell Aerocentre near Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The funeral procession will then travel through the city with her family, military and invited guests, beginning along Highway 102 before turning onto Bayers Road and making a loop through the city’s north end.

Spectators are being asked to respect social distancing measures while observing the procession.

In the week since the crash, Casey’s family has described her as possessing a beautiful smile and a ”positively infectious personality” that made her the ideal person to carry out a mission aimed at stirring hope during a time of uncertainty.

Friends and former colleagues have remembered her as upbeat, professional and enthusiastic with lasting pride about her home city.

Casey earned bachelor’s degrees in arts and journalism from Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College in Halifax, as well a master’s of interdisciplinary studies from Royal Roads University in Victoria.

Before joining the Armed Forces, Casey had a career as a radio reporter, anchor and producer in Halifax and Belleville, Ont.

She began her military career as a direct entry officer August 2014 and was assigned to the Snowbirds in 2018.

The jet’s pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall of Moncton, N.B., survived the crash in Kamloops. The military has said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Operation Inspiration has been suspended while the team’s jets are subject to an “operational pause,” the team’s commander said last week. Lt.-Col. Mike French said the events were the “absolute worst nightmare” for the Snowbirds.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Red Deer down to one confirmed active case of COVID-19
Next story
The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of May 23

Just Posted

City of Red Deer down to one confirmed active case of COVID-19

18 new cases were confirmed across the province Saturday

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of May 23

There are 83,621 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada

Procession for Snowbirds crash victim to make its way through Halifax today

The military public affairs officer died in the Snowbirds Tutor jet crash in B.C. last Sunday

Employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

Only eight per cent of employers were fully prepared to restart operations, survey finds

Central Alberta woman recognized by province for making hospital gowns

Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program honours Christine Engel

Canada’s NHL teams offer varying refund options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but are also pushing incentives to let them keep the money

Bad lie: cross-border golf course unplayable for Canadian members

Border restrictions are a hazard for Canadian members of a golf course along Canada-U.S. boundary

Feds probing ways to address COVID-19 impact on women

Statistics Canada reported this month that 1.5 million women lost jobs over March and April

Most Read