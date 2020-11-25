Programs, events and team activities cancelled at Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre

The new changes at the NexSource Centre are temporary and are a response the Provincial mandates

With the recent announcement by the Provincial Government regarding additional COVID measures, temporary changes have been put in place at the NexSource Centre.

The changes at the NexSource Centre will be put in place on Nov. 27 and will stay in place until at least Dec. 18, which is in line with Province’s new mandates.

“Changes are temporary and are subject to change at any time and in guidance with the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to work together to keep our users safe,” the Town said.

The Town has cancelled events such as the Stocking Stuffer Market and the North Pole Drive-Thru, as part of the changes.

The following changes will be put into effect on Nov. 27:

• The Viewpoint Lounge and the DNA Plumbing and Heating Concession is closed;

• All parties currently booked will be cancelled and refunds will be administered

• All lessons and programs, such as Aquafit, in the swimming pool will be cancelled and additional capacities reduced

• Public swims have been cancelled

• The curling rink is closed and will not be available for bookings

• All team activities on the arenas are cancelled including Stick & Puck/Shinny/Public Skating;

• All drop-in and registered fitness programs at the NexSource Centre are cancelled

• Pickleball is cancelled and the Community Centre is closed for bookings.

• All upcoming recreation and culture programs are cancelled

• The golf and batting cages are available for drop-in use; pre-registration is required and users must bring their own equipment

• Family skate times will be added and pre-registration is required

The walking track, gym and lane swim remain open at this time.