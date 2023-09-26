Prolific offender from Alberta arrested in West Kelowna

Police arrested a man driving a stolen truck and trailer in West Kelowna on Sep. 20

A prolific offender who prompted a ‘shelter in place’ warning in Cochrane, Alberta earlier this month has been busted in West Kelowna.

On Sep. 20, the RCMP Target Team located a suspect in a black Ford F150 pulling a travel trailer.

It was determined the trailer had been stolen overnight on Sep. 15, from a Kelowna residence.

The truck and trailer were eventually stopped in West Kelowna, the driver was arrested, and officers determined the truck was stolen from Alberta.

Police said Gregory Deviat is well known to them and has several warrants and numerous charges pending from Alberta.

He is supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest in Cochrane.

RCMP said additional property found in the trailer is also believed to be stolen.

“This individual already has some significant charges before the courts, not to mention the several warrants out of Alberta,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay. “His current court conditions did not deter him from coming to Kelowna where he finds himself in custody with new charges.”

Efforts to return Deviat to Alberta on the out-of-province warrants were unsuccessful, however, he has been remanded in custody until Sep. 28, to appear again by video.

READ MORE: Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland now being held

READ MORE: End in sight for McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

AlbertaKelownaRCMP