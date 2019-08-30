Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

A first look at the preliminary plans for the Modernization of 53 Street were presented earlier this week.

On Aug. 27 property owners on 53 Street were invited to an open house to discuss the project as valued stakeholders.

The Modernization of 53 Street, between Lakeshore Drive and 50 Avenue, is subject to Council approval and is proposed as part of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s 2020 Capital Budget Program.

The project is set to include: the replacement and upgrading of the sanitary sewer and water mains, the addition of a storm sewer and catch basins, street lighting, a new sidewalk on both sides of the street, and the road surface will be replaced.

Overhead power lines will be buried, as well as landscaping improvements and an upgrade to ATCO gas infrastructure.

No changes to existing parking spaces and restrictions are proposed at this time.

“West Village definitely needs some attention over the next few years and I’m hoping this is one of the first phases that we can actually get in the ground,” said Project Manager David Yee. “It’s a collector road, not just a local road where there’s not much traffic.”

Al-Terra Engineering of Red Deer was awarded the contract design and construction-related services.

As of now construction is scheduled for 2020 with a budget of just over $1 million.

“There will probably be a budget adjustment required I’m pretty sure what we have in the budget right now won’t be enough to do what we need to do,” explained Yee, adding the project’s go-ahead will depend on Council’s decision.

Yee said he isn’t expecting to see a decision until over the winter with Capital Projects approval.

“Every year there’s a long list, a wish list, and you only get approved so much,” said Yee, “so it’s up to Council to make a decision on approving the revised budget as well as does it have a high enough priority in the big plan.”

Yee added the project has been on the radar for a while, with the cross section being approved earlier this year.

Those who were unable to attend the open house and provide input can visit sylvanlake.ca/TownProjects.