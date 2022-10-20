Proposed dental benefit for children would cost $703M: Parliamentary budget officer

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says Ottawa’s proposed dental benefit for children under the age of 12 would cost $703 million over the next three fiscal years.

Giroux released the costing in a new report today after MPs voted Wednesday to send the bill to a committee for study, putting it one step closer to becoming reality.

The benefit would provide up to $650 annually to cover the dental costs for children whose families who don’t already have coverage and earn less than $90,000 per year.

It is a key element of the supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP, and is meant to be an interim measure while the government works on a more complete dental-care plan.

The Conservatives are opposing Bill C-31, which includes both the dental benefit and a one-time $500 allowance for low-income renters.

They argue the measures would drive up inflation and offer minimal relief to Canadians.