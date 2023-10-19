Proposed Innisfail waste-to-energy plant gets Sylvan Lake’s support

Sylvan Lake signs letter of intent to divert 7,000 tonnes of annual waste to plant

The company behind a proposed Innisfail waste-to-energy project has lined up a preliminary commitment from the Town of Sylvan Lake to divert its 7,000 tonnes of garbage annually.

Sylvan Lake’s mayor and council have signed a letter of intent to divert all of its municipal waste from landfills to Varme Energy’s $100- to $200-million waste-to-energy and carbon capture project.

The plant will be designed to process 100,000 tonnes of waste annually and convert it into emissions-free heat and power while capturing carbon at the end.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake is excited to see what Varme Energy can bring to Sylvan Lake,” said Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson in a statement announcing the agreement, which was signed last Friday.

“We hope the process of regulatory approvals moves quickly for their planned waste-to-energy facility in Innisfail.”

If the project goes ahead, Sylvan Lake would divert about 175,000 tonnes of garbage from landfills over the facility’s 25-year-lifespan.

Varme Energy CEO Sean Collins anticipates the Sylvan Lake announcement will soon be followed by others from central Alberta municipalities which have been approached for support and told the company will match the communities’ current tipping fees.

“We’ve had really good positive dialogue with the surrounding municipalities,” said Collins. “There are six or seven other municipalities in the region that we’ve gotten in front of mayor and council and administration and have had really positive dialogue.

“I’m expecting this is going to be the first of many (announcements) in the next couple of months.”

Collins has also pitched the project to Calgary’s council.

The company had set an end-of-year target to nail down commitments for the necessary waste supply and he is optimistic they will reach that target or at least in the first quarter of 2024.

Opportunities for waste-to-energy and carbon capture appear to be growing stronger. The company is also working on a waste-to-energy and carbon capture and storage project in the Industrial Heartland near Edmonton that would process up to 150,000 tonnes of waste annually.

“It looks like the province is going to add a support mechanism for carbon capture similar to the federal government one.”

The federal government is dangling a 50 per cent tax credit for carbon capture projects and the province is mulling a 12 per cent credit.

Alberta’s carbon capture support would be a big boost to projects such as Varme Energy’s, he said.

“I think the carbon capture industry in Alberta is poised for a really successful 2024.”

Varme has also been lobbying the federal government — with signs of support from all major parties — to have waste-to-energy and carbon capture included in a clean electricity tax credit program.

The town of Sylvan Lake has long shown enthusiasm for finding a way to process waste rather than landfill it. The town was working with Fog Dog Energy Solutions on a no-landfill facility for three years before terminating the agreement in 2021 when the necessary technology could not be lined up.

Varme Energy is the Canadian subsidiary of Green Transition Holdings, a Norway-based company with extensive experience developing waste-to-energy facilities in Europe. It plans to use its international experience to develop waste-to-energy facilities in Canada.



