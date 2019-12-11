Proposed Sylvan Lake tax rate increase to make up for decreased property values

The Town says residents can actually expect to pay less, despite the tax percentage increase

Sylvan Lake is increasing the tax rate for residents, but says the amount homeowners will pay will actually be a bit less.

Darren Moore, director of finance with the Town, says the increase in the tax per cent is to make up what is expected to be a decrease in property values in 2020.

At the budget open house on Dec. 10, Moore explained the amount a home owner pays in taxes is based on the property value of the home. The more expensive the home the higher the yearly taxes that are owed to the Town.

However this year, Moore said a three per cent decrease is expected on property values in Sylvan Lake. To make up for the shortfall this would create, the tax per cent will increase 2.88 per cent.

“We know how much money we need to keep our operational costs balanced, and this will keep it at the same level,” Moore said.

There is still room to change the tax rate in the spring of 2020, depending on how property values in town change.

Moore said if property values increase or stay the same, the tax rate will be decreased to ensure property owners are not paying more.

“We aren’t trying to make money off anyone,” Moore said.

According to the Town, a homeowner who’s property was valued at $350,000 in 2019 will actually end up paying roughly $4 less in taxes in 2020.

Before the budget meetings began in November, the Town performed a Community Satisfaction Survey to measure the “quality of municipal services” as well as the satisfaction of those services.

It showed the majority of those surveyed, 53 per cent, would prefer to see taxes increase by inflation to maintain services.

Joanne Gaudet, communications coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake, says that is exactly what is happening with this budget.

“We are maintaining our services to residents, without making any major cuts to services,” Gaudet said.

Gaudet recommends checking out the Property Tax and Assessment Calculator available to residents on the Town’s website sylvanlake.ca/MyProperty.

The calculator will give residents an idea of what their payment will be for 2020, once the property value assessments have come in. Those are expected to become available by the end of February.

“We also have the option of monthly payments through TIPP [Tax Installation Payment Plan],” said Gaudet.

Further to the tax rate increase, the 2020 budget is not proposing any additional increases for residents.

For 2020 the Town of Sylvan Lake is not proposing any utility rate increases, franchise fees increases, nor will there be increases on the transportation or recreation levies.

There is also no increase proposed for the non-residential tax rate, which has only been increased twice in the last seven years.

The 2020 budget focuses on offering more year-round events in Sylvan Lake, to increase traffic in the shoulder and winter seasons.

Another focus of the budget is enhancing snow removal services for residents as well as more online options to connect with the Town.

The operational budget is proposed to be $37,086,537 for 2020, and the capital budget is expected to be $16,811,000.

Town Council is expected to approve the budget at the Jan. 13 meeting of council.

Residents can submit their comments on the 2020 budget to communications@sylvanlake.ca

Previous story
Trudeau’s minority Liberal government survives first confidence vote
Next story
Sylvan Lake woman charged with fraud over $500,000

Just Posted

Proposed Sylvan Lake tax rate increase to make up for decreased property values

The Town says residents can actually expect to pay less, despite the tax percentage increase

Sylvan Lake FCSS recipient of Award of Excellence

Sylvan Lake FCSS was given the Award of Excellence by the FCSS Association of Alberta

Sylvan Lake woman charged with fraud over $500,000

Rimbey RCMP launched an investigation in July 2019 with the suspect turning herself in on Aug. 30

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake gives during annual Charity Check Stop

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services participated in the Charity Check Stop over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in close game to Coaldale Copperheads

The Wranglers face the Southern Division second place team Sunday night at the NexSource Centre

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Day parole revoked for man who strangled wife, buried body in their Calgary home

Parole Board revoked Allan Shyback’s day parole after he had sex with a massage parlour worker

Alberta plans to reduce surgery wait-times by building operating rooms, using private clinics

Health minister says goal is to have 80,000 more surgeries done over the next 3 1/2 years

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

No jail but big fine for Alberta store owner convicted of illegal gun sales

At the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, the Crown stayed the remainder of the charges against the father

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

Most Read