Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

NEW YORK — Some witnesses in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend may face harassment and intimidation and could be reluctant to co-operate with the government if defence attorneys are allowed to discuss them publicly, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors asked a Manhattan federal court judge to block lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell from publicly identifying women who have already spoken about the financier or Maxwell on a public forum.

“The victims of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein have suffered enough,” prosecutors said, urging privacy for accusers except for anyone who acknowledges publicly they are part of the criminal case against Maxwell.

Defence lawyers said Monday that banning them from publicly identifying alleged victims or potential witnesses in the case will hinder their ability to investigate, prepare witnesses for trial and advocate on Maxwell’s behalf.

“Permitting defence counsel to publicly identify witnesses who have not identified themselves on the record in this case risks subjecting witnesses to harassment and intimidation, with no conceivable benefit to the defence other than perhaps discouraging witnesses from co-operating with the Government,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

They said defence lawyers said they believed they could reference victims by name publicly prior to trial because the individuals had gotten a “benefit” by publicly identifying themselves.

“Beyond the offensive notion that victims of sexual abuse experience a ‘benefit’ by making the incredibly difficult decision to share their experience publicly, the suggestion that victims who receive this supposed ‘benefit’ should receive fewer protections than the law ordinarily offers to victims in criminal cases is alarming,” prosecutors wrote.

The dispute arose as lawyers on both sides tried to agree on the rules of secrecy about evidence prior to a July 12 trial, when Maxwell will face charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in London and the United States in the 1990s.

Maxwell, 58, incarcerated since her July 2 arrest at her New Hampshire estate, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she sometimes joined in the abuse of the girls, which included one who was 14.

Epstein, 66, was facing sex trafficking charges in Manhattan when he killed himself last August while awaiting trial.

“The defence believes it should not be restricted from publicly disclosing or disseminating the identity of any alleged victims or potential witnesses referenced in the discovery materials who have already identified themselves by speaking on the public record,” defence lawyers wrote in their submission.

Prosecutors, though, said “victims should be able to continue to come forward, in the ways and in the venues they themselves choose, without fear of reprisal, shaming, or other consequence arising from having their identities broadcast by defence counsel in this case.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Epstein molesting girls

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

COVID-19: Virus claims eight more lives in Alberta

‘Curve no longer flat’

COVID-19 ‘outbreak impacting two units’ of Red Deer hospital: Alberta Health Services

Visitor restrictions at the Red Deer Regional Hospital to protect patients, staff and physicians

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules

Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 15 Emmy noms, including leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 15 Emmy noms, including leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

Indigenous arts leader Jesse Wente named head of Canada Council for the Arts

Indigenous arts leader Jesse Wente named head of Canada Council for the Arts

Facing backlash, Ottawa announces full public inquiry into N.S. shootings

Facing backlash, Ottawa announces full public inquiry into N.S. shootings

Struggling merchants, insurers battle over pandemic coverage

Struggling merchants, insurers battle over pandemic coverage

Most Read