Technicians work on top of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 22, 2019. In the wake of the fire last week that gutted Notre Dame, questions are being raised about the state of thousands of other cathedrals, palaces and village spires that have turned France ‚Äî as well as Italy, Britain and Spain ‚Äî into open air museums of Western civilization. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Protective tarps set to be installed over Notre Dame

With rain in the forecast the tarps will protect the building

The man in charge of the restoration of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral says he has appointed professional mountain climbers to install temporary tarps over the building to offset potential rain damage.

With showers set to hit the French capital this week, the architect-in-chief said he had to rush the installation of the protective covers.

READ MORE: Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Speaking to BFM TV station, Philippe Villeneuve said “the highest priority is to protect the cathedral from the rain to come.”

He said the installation should start Tuesday.

Notre Dame isn’t expected to reopen to the public for five or six years, according to its rector, although French president Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a quick reconstruction. Investigators think the fire was an accident, possibly linked to renovation work.

READ MORE: Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial set for woman accused of lying to get into Trump club
Next story
California woman charged with dumping puppies in trash

Just Posted

$100,000 grant allows Sylvan Lake to address elder abuse

The funds are from the Aging Well in Community Grant and will be distributed over three years

Young Sylvan Lake woman nominated for a Women of Excellence Award

Tatyanna Stoesz, 16, was nominated for the award by her drama teacher at H.J. Cody

Sylvan Lake student crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

14-year-old Hope Cummins raised the most money for charity in her group leading up to the pageant

Bull Arena returns to Eckville first weekend of May

Eckville’s Bull Arena is sanctioned by Bull Riders of Canada

Raffle licence changes ‘disappointing’ for Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake

Jazz at the Lake no longer qualifies for a raffle licence due to unannounced changes

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

Robbery in Leduc County estimated at $40,000

Leduc RCMP investigate break and enter and theft of firearms

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Calgary’s public school board responds to Syrian child’s suicide after bullying

Amal Alshteiwi, a newcomer to Canada from Syria, took her own life several weeks ago

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Edmonton highway

Police say both women were thrown from the bike, and the van continued forward, hitting a Nissan Altima

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

New study suggests oilsands greenhouse gas emissions underestimated

New study is the first to use actual field measurements taken from aerial overflights, or top-down measurements

Most Read