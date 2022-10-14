Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reaches its 14th day, in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry

A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the “Freedom Convoy” protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.

Victoria De La Ronde is the first witness to testify before the inquiry into the federal government’s use into the Emergencies Act to end gridlock in downtown Ottawa.

She says the protest was an assault on her hearing that left her hopeless and trapped in her home, and she is still triggered by the sounds of vehicle horns and the smell of gasoline.

The commission is also hearing from Zexi Li, a public servant who filed a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the protest.

Li says she didn’t feel safe amid the chaos on the streets, which she says escalated as the protest continued week after week.

De La Ronde and Li are among 65 witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and convoy organizers, expected to testify before the commission.

Previous story
Alberta First Nations file human rights complaint over supports for disabled adults
Next story
UPDATE: Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate serious accident on Highway 814; multiple fatalities

Just Posted

HJ Cody staff Jamie Fisher, left, and principal Mike Garrow are happy to have the Period Promise project launched at the school. (Photo submitted)
HJ Cody School part of Period Promise project

The building that is proposed for a recovery treatment centre near the Summer Village of Birchcliff. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Lacombe County council urged to stop addictions recovery centre proposal

Sylvan Lake fire department’s new training facility, built in conjunction with the town of Sylvan Lake, Fire Training Solutions and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s fire department has a new training facility

The Eckville Fire Department is looking for more paid-on-call firefighters. (Photo submitted)
Eckville looking for more firefighters