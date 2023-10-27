Province announces phase two of Leduc affordable housing project

Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference, in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Jason Nixon and other government officials announced more funding for affordable housing on Oct. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

The Government of Alberta has announced another step forward in its Affordable Housing Partnership Program, this time in Leduc.

According to an Oct. 27 release, the province is investing $2 million in Gaetz landing, a multi-phase project with a total estimated cost of over $9 million.

“The Gaetz Landing project will provide safe and affordable housing to the most vulnerable population in Leduc,” said Brandon Lunty, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont.

According to Lunty, one-quarter of the 24 units will be dedicated to supporting women and children fleeing violence and a number of other units will be dedicated for accessibility and to low-income families.

“Our government is working hard to address the need for affordable housing right here in our community,” said Lunty.

In addition to the provincial funding, the project is expected to receive $4.8 million in federal funding, $1.8 million in equity and land from Leduc Regional Housing, and $500,000 from the City of Leduc.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the action our government is taking to quickly provide new affordable housing across Canada,” said Sean Fraser, federal minister of housing, infrastructure, and communities.

“Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are investing in safe and secure homes for the people who need them the most, including vulnerable women experiencing domestic challenges here in Leduc. Projects like this are only made possible through strong government and community partnerships, and we are proud of the work being done to ensure all Canadians have a safe place to call home.”

Construction on phase two of Gaetz Landing will begin immediately; while phase one is a mixed-use apartment building, phase two will be single-level dwellings, but attached to phase one.

“We know Albertans need housing options in communities across the province, and these new units will provide safe and affordable housing to Albertans who call Leduc home,” said Jason Nixon, Alberta’s minister of seniors, community and social services.

“Our government will continue to work with housing partners, non-profits and the private sector to build more housing units to meet the needs of our communities and increase capacity across the province.”

Phase two of Gaetz Landing is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

News