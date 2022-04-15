Nuvaxovid is now available as a vaccine option. (Adobe stock)

Province expands fourth COVID doses and adds Nuvaxovid as option

Due to the limited supply of Nuvaxovid, it will only be available by appointment by calling 811

By Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As Albertans continue on the path to normal, provincial health minister Jason Copping said we can expect “to see cases and virus levels rise and fall.”

The province expanded access to a fourth COVID vaccine dose to any Albertans aged 70 and older and First Nations, Metis and Inuit people over 65 on Wednesday (April 12).

Copping told the press Monday the fluctuation in numbers “do not necessarily require the measures we’ve put in place before.”

The number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals remains stable, he said.

The province was set to receive 10,000 doses of Novavax’s Nuvaxovid on Wednesday as another option to get vaccinated.

“Nuvaxovid is a two-dose protein subunit vaccine that does not use mRNA technology and is approved for those 18 and older,” according to the province.

Due to the limited supply of Nuvaxovid, it will only be available by appointment by calling 811.

Meanwhile, an additional 50 permanent beds will be added this year to fully staffed intensive care units.

“These beds will expand Alberta’s health-care capacity in order to prevent the system from becoming overwhelmed, a major concern during previous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the province.

