Province further easing health restrictions

Numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care has dropped dramatically, says premier

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday COVID-19 restrictions will be further eased.

The premier said the province is ready to move to Step 2 of the reopening plans.

“The sacrifices that Albertans made are the reason we are able to take another step forward today,” said Kenney.

“Over the past few months, Alberta has made tremendous progress.”

The numbers of people admitted to hospital and were in intensive care has dropped from a peak of 950 to 257 as of Monday, he said. That’s about 200 people below the threshold the government set for safely proceeding to Phase 2 in Alberta’s reopening plan.

Active cases in long-term facilities have also declined by more than 95 per cent and 92 per cent in supportive living facilities from December’s peak.

More to come …

