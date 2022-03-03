Province identifies 539 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Red Deer down to 282 active cases of the virus

In the Central zone, there are 1,106 active cases of the virus, with 144 in hospital and six in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)

Alberta is down to 7,945 active cases of COVID-19.

The province identified 539 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, based on 2,846 tests for positivity rate of about 19 per cent.

There were seven new deaths over the past 24 hours due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,946 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 1,204 people in hospital infected with the virus, including 80 in the ICU. Both those numbers are down from Wednesday’s reporting, as there were 1,231 in hospital and ICU admissions were at 84.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Thursday that over the past week, 28.7 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases, while COVID-19 is the primary cause of admission or a contributing cause in 67.7 per cent of cases. The remaining 3.6 per cent were undetermined. For ICU, 19.2 per cent were incidental, 80.8 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID.

In the Central zone, there are 1,106 active cases of the virus, with 144 in hospital and six in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer sits at 282 active cases of COVID-19. The city has had 13,426 cases overall, with 13,049 recovered and 95 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

Stettler County had 29 active cases, Clearwater County had 38, Mountain View County had 34, Red Deer County had 54, the City of Lacombe had 54, Lacombe County had 33, Olds had 29 and Sylvan Lake had 27.

The City of Camrose had 51, Kneehill County had 25, Camrose County has 14 and Drumheller had 22.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 123 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 12 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 14.