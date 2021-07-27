Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says more people in younger age groups across the province need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta) Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says more people in younger age groups across the province need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta reports 134 new cases of COVID-19

Red Deer sits at 13 active cases of the virus

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Alberta.

The province reported 134 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, based on 5,428 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent. Active cases also continue to climb, up to 1,173 from Monday’s 1,083.

There are 82 people in hospital, including 21 in the ICU and there were three new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,325.

Alberta also identified another 86 variant of concern cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 845. The province also reported 81 new delta variant cases.

While cases numbers rise, progress on the vaccine front has also slowed. Alberta has administered more than 5.2 million doses of the vaccine, as 75.5 per cent of the population 12 and over has received one dose and 63.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Only three age groups in the province are currently below 50 per cent fully vaccinated. The 12-14 age group, as well as people 20-24 and 25-29 all have less than 48 per cent full protection, a number that Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says needs to be higher.

“We’ve made excellent progress but now we need to ensure younger Albertans get fully vaccinated,” tweeted Hinshaw.

“Fewer than half of Albertans ages 20-29 are fully vaccinated, a number we need to increase. Vaccines save lives and even younger Albertans need the protection that comes with getting vaccinated.”

About 18,972 new doses of the vaccine were administered in Alberta on Monday.

The Central zone added 10 more active COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and there are now 63 in the region.

Red Deer sits at 13 active cases of the virus according to geospatial mapping on the province’s website, one more than Monday’s total. The city has 5,745 recovered cases and 43 deaths due to COVID-19.

Red Deer County has seven active cases, the City of Lacombe has eight, Lacombe County has six, Mountain View County has three, Clearwater County and Kneehill County have two each, Olds has three and Sylvan Lake has one. Camrose County has three, the City of Camrose has zero, and Drumheller has two.

Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis, has three active cases. There are no active cases in Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka County, and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County has one.

