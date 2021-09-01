Province reports 8 new deaths, 1,315 new COVID-19 cases: Red Deer up to 368 active

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There are 12,290 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 465 people in hospital, including 107 in intensive care. (File photo by The Associated Press)

The COVID-19 situation in Alberta continues to worsen.

Wednesday, the province reported 1,315 new cases of the virus, the highest daily total since early May.

Nearly 70 per cent of the new cases are among unvaccinated individuals, with seven per cent coming from partially vaccinated citizens and 22 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

Alberta’s COVID-19 test positivity rate sits at about 11 per cent and the R-rate, or the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will infect, is 1.19.

The province also reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,383.

There are 12,290 active cases in the province, with 465 people in hospital, including 107 in intensive care.

Of Alberta’s overall active cases, about 72 per cent of the infections are among those who are unvaccinated, with 19 per cent of cases coming from people who are fully vaccinated and nine per cent who are partially vaccinated.

While the provincial government has not provided an in-person COVID-19 update since Aug. 13, a group of doctors have stepped in to fill the void.

The group, called Protect Our Province, is providing COVID-19 data analysis on YouTube and Facebook because of the lack of updates and action from the province as cases continue to rise.

“Daily new cases are growing exponentially, the doubling time is 14 days,” said Dr. Gosia Gasperowicz, a developmental biologist at the University of Calgary.

“If we don’t do anything – don’t have any public health measures in place, we will reach 2,000 daily new cases around mid-September.”

Cases also continue to trend upwards in Red Deer, as the city sits at 368 active cases, the fifth-highest total in the province. Overall, Red Deer has 6,338 total cases, with 5,926 recovered and 44 deaths.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, Red Deer County has 129 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 116, Mountain View County has 106 and Clearwater County has 90. Olds sits at 83 active cases, the County of Stettler has 56, Sylvan Lake has 52, and Lacombe has 45.

Olds has one of the highest cases per 100,000 total in the province, with 667.6 per 100,000. The town has a population of about 12,433 people.

Camrose has 48 active, Wetaskiwin has 36, Kneehill County has 29, Camrose County has 22 and Drumheller has 12.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 68 active, while Ponoka, including east Ponoka County has 25. Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 46 active.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer