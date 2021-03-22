Province reports additional 456 COVID-19 cases, Red Deer at 124 active

Alberta surpassed 6,000 active COVID-19 cases Monday.

After declining numbers for much of March, the province has seen a spike in cases recently, reporting an additional 456 cases Monday totalling to 6,176 active.

Alberta’s COVID-19 test positivity was six per cent Monday, with over 7,000 tests.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported another 110 COVID-19 variant cases with a total of 1,711 variant cases. Hinshaw indicated about 25 per cent of new cases are variants, either the U.K. variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, or the South African variant (B.1.351).

She said the province’s rise in cases is due to variant spread in households, as well as social gatherings.

“We are also seeing trends of social gatherings. Recognizing that it has been extremely frustrating and a very, very long time that people have gone without seeing family and friends in indoor social gatherings,” she said.

“Recognizing over the Christmas season, Albertans were one of the best-performing groups in the country when it came to making sure they were protecting their communities but not having those social gatherings. We need to get back to that just for the next little while. We know that social gatherings are driving spread.”

There were also five additional COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 1,968 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 585 active cases of the virus and the region has 283 COVID-19 variant cases. Red Deer is at 124 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 20 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 45 active and Clearwater County sits at 22 active.

Lacombe has 41 active and Sylvan Lake has 22 active cases, while Olds sits at nine active. Mountain View County sits at 13 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 61 active.

Camrose County sits at four active cases and the County of Stettler has seven.

Camrose is at one active case and Wetaskiwin has 41 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 59 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 99 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 20 active.



