Alberta inches closer to 70 per cent vaccination threshold, reports 150 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 150 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

As the province fell just short of the 70 per cent threshold of Albertans 12 and over with at least one dose of the vaccine, which was needed in order to open up, active cases continue to decline.

Alberta reported 2,471 active cases of the virus Thursday and 2.4 per cent test positivity rate.

According to the government’s website, 69.9 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall, Alberta has administered 3.57 million doses of the vaccine, with 20.6 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated.

With the province expected to hit the 70 per cent trigger needed to enter Stage 3 of the province’s “Open for Summer” plan, two weeks have to pass before many of the remaining public health measures are lifted. Premier Jason Kenney said earlier this week he was hopeful the province could be fully open again by July 1.

There are 242 people in hospital across the province infected with the virus, including 58 in intensive care. There were two new deaths over the past 24 hours, including a man in his 70s from the Central zone who died on June 15. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,280 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

The Central zone sits at 284 active cases of the virus, down almost 100 from earlier this week. There are 24 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer has 84 active cases of the virus, down from 95 Wednesday.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 19 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 12 active and Clearwater County sits at 24 active.

Lacombe has 13 active and Sylvan Lake has seven, while Olds sits at six active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has five active and Drumheller has one active case. Camrose County sits at three active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has 10 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 49 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has one active case. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 11 active.