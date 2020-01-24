Public asked for feedback on fishery management

Alberta Environment and Parks is asking for feedback either online or at a public engagement session

The Government of Alberta is looking to update its policies on fishery management, but first is looking for feedback from the public.

The public feedback is being accepted online as well as in person during public engagement sessions across the province.

Up until now, Alberta Environment and Parks has looked for feedback from the public mostly through online engagement.

John Tchir, resource manager of fisheries and recreation with Alberta Environment and Parks , said with a new government in power and a new minister of environment it was important to touch base with Albertans in person.

“We have a new minister and he likes to touch base with the people as much as possible,” Tchir said.

He added it was good for the department and biologists to hear directly from anglers and other members of the public about how they would like to see fisheries in the province managed.

Eleven public Engagement have been planned over the month of January. The last in-person session will be held in Rocky Mountain House at the Lou Soppit Community Centre on Jan. 31 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Many different topics have been discussed thus far such as walleye tags, adult transfers of fish to supplement or create new fishing opportunities, and enhanced trout stocking opportunities.

“People are bring us the concerns for their own backyard, and that’s great. When we make these plans they are often for the larger area, so it’s great to get feedback for the smaller lakes and such,” Tchir said.

Most of the feedback has come from anglers in the province thus far, however everyone is able to give their feedback whether in person or online.

“This approach benefits Albertan. We are hearing their concerns and it gives biologists necessary input on what is going on in our province,” said Tchir.

Feedback received through this process will be used to draft the 2020/21 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations and will also be considered as part of an updated fisheries management plan.

Those interested in giving their feedback on fishery management can do so by attending the public engagement sessions, or if one is unable to attend input can also be submitted electronically at talkaep.alberta.ca.

Input on this topic will be accepted until Feb. 2.

