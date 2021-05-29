A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Public health professor calls Alberta’s move to close safe injection site tragic

Elaine Hyshka says Alberta’s move to close the Safeworks site in Calgary is similar to closing an emergency room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad.

Elaine Hyshka says Alberta’s move to close the Safeworks site in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood is similar to closing an emergency room at the height of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To propose to reorganize them, relocate them, defund them or move them in the midst of the worst drug poisoning we’ve had in Alberta is illogical,” said Hyshka, who teaches at the University of Alberta.

“People who are accessing services take a long time to build trust with the health-care providers that work within the four walls. Closing the service, even if there are other services opened elsewhere in the city, will not just seamlessly result in a transition of care over to a new operator.”

A spokesman for the minister of mental health and addictions said in a statement that the government decided to close the contentious supervised drug consumption site, which also provides counselling and opioid-dependency treatment, because it was causing social disorder and crime.

“What’s more, we have repeatedly heard firsthand of the very negative effects from those who live and work in the Beltline neighborhood,” said Justin Marshall.

He added that the site won’t close until two others are operational in more appropriate locations “much closer to those who need such services” in the city.

But Hyshka, who’s also the scientific director of the Inner City Health and Wellness Program in Alberta, said crime is just an excuse.

“I think the vast majority of complaints related to disorder that may be present in that area are related to the fact that people have nowhere to go, and they’re living and spending time on the street,” she said.

“It is not the service that causes those issues. It’s the fact that the city and the province have failed to invest in permanent supportive housing to support people with complex medical needs to stay housed and to stay safe.”

Hyshka said the government should keep the site open, along with the two new ones, because there have been record-breaking opioid overdoses in Alberta.

“More people died of overdose last year in 2020 in Alberta than of COVID-19 and yet we see the overdose emergency response completely stall.”

A federal report last December noted there were 1,628 apparent opioid toxicity deaths between April and June 2020 when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was the highest quarterly count since national surveillance began in 2016.

It also said Western Canada was the hardest hit.

In Alberta, provincial government data shows opioid-related deaths more than doubled to 1,144 in 2020, up from 521 in 2019.

“Governments invest money in their priorities, and we have not seen any new investments beyond overdose prevention, and a new dashboard that displays overdose deaths since 2019,” said Hyshka.

“I talk to families every day that have lost people that they love to overdose, and (they) just feel a lack of attention and a lack of compassion for this population.

“It’s very, very hard.”

Marshall said the UCP government hopes to “have more to say in the future” about the injection sites.

“And yes, funding will be involved,” he added.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Safe injection sites

Previous story
Mother convicted of smothering disabled daughter wins 1st-degree murder trial
Next story
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public health professor calls Alberta’s move to close safe injection site tragic

Elaine Hyshka says Alberta’s move to close the Safeworks site in Calgary is similar to closing an emergency room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, with less 10,000 active cases of the virus. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer drops to 331 active cases of COVID-19

Central zone sits at 1,066 active cases

Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake excited for opening of Win This Space competition’s winner’s store

Lydia Neergaard of Party Like A Chef won the grand prize of the Win This Space contest

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

Problems with how Alberta ensured industry has cleaned up after itself

Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed questions about the province’s summer reopening plan on Thursday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 368 active COVID-19 cases

Announcement of second dose COVID-19 vaccine plan may come next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Mayflies cover a wall at a Pigeon Lake Property. Photo/ Stephen and Dannah Cote.
Something out of a nightmare: Mayflies take over villages surrounding Pigeon Lake

Residents say that they are seeing more bugs this year than years past.

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in British Columbia

Some of the children were as young as three

A grizzly bear and its two cubs are seen in the Khutzeymateen Inlet near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Different grizzly bears behind 2 attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear challenge of 2015 Alberta election call

The appeal court saw no error in the original decision

file photo
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay charges in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

An additional arrest has been made in relation to the homicide of Albert Dean Wildcat.

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Jamal Awl poses for a photo in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Awl says it was difficult to return to a central Edmonton park after he watched three of his friends die there together from an apparent opioid overdose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fakiha Baig
‘Have a heart:’ Advocate says Alberta has to follow science to treat opioid crisis

Provincial government data shows opioid-related deaths almost doubled to 1,144 in 2020, up from 521 in 2019

Most Read