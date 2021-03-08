Public input wanted for Highway 11 improvement plan

Central Albertans have another opportunity to provide input on plans to improve Highway 11.

Round 2 of public online engagement started Feb. 24 and continues until March 10 to collect comments on proposed roundabouts at Highway 20, Highway 781 and Range Road 1-5. Comments on options for Burnt Lake Trail, Range Road 2-5A (Benalto) and Highway 766 will also be accepted.

People can provide their input at on the Highway 11 Functional Planning study at vertisee.mcelhanney.com/Highway11FPS/

Last July, the province announced a $120-million project to twin 66 kms of Highway 11 from Sylvan Lake to Rocky Mountain House which includes traffic roundabouts.

The investment is part of Alberta’s $10-billion recovery plan and will create about 580 jobs, while upgrading the highway and improving traffic flow along an important recreation corridor to the West Country, said the province.

A total of 485 responses were received during Round 1 consultations which lasted two weeks. Responses included the desire to maintain Range Road 1-3 access; a desire for improvements at Burnt Lake Trail; general acceptance of roundabouts at Highway 2o, Highway 781 and Range Road 1-5; positive feedback for improved access at Highway 781; and the need to address implementation timelines.

The top concern was traffic (28 per cent), followed by access (25 per cent), safety (23 per cent), other (17 per cent), environmental (five per cent), and road condition (two per cent).

Following Round 2, results will be summarized and plans will be developed based on stakeholder input and feedback from Eckville, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer County, Red Deer and Lacombe County.

