FILE - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that Albertans could start booking second dose shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday night. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Public measures will be lifted: Alberta will enter Stage 3 on Canada Day

No more bans, capacity limits

Alberta will enter Stage 3 of its Open for Summer Plan on July 1.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The news comes as the province hit a new milestone Thursday. Just over 70 per cent of Albertans have been vaccinated with one dose, said Kenney.

“That means on July 1, on Canada Day, Alberta’s health measures will be lifted.”

“On Canada Day, virtually all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be history. No more limits on weddings or funerals. No more bans on indoor social gatherings. No more limits for gyms or sports and fitness activity.

“No more capacity limits at restaurants, at retail and places of worship.”

Restrictions eased in Stage 3 of the Open for Summer Plan, effective July 1:

• All remaining restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.

• Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and protective measures in continuing care settings may remain.

• The general indoor provincial mask mandate will be lifted, but masking may still be required in limited and specific settings.

At 70.2 per cent, 2,671,564 of eligible Albertans have now received their first dose, including more than 25 per cent who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

