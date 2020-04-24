File Photo.

Public waterfront parking lots now closed in Sylvan Lake

The closure of the three parking lots was announced the morning of April 24

The Town of Sylvan Lake has closed all public waterfront parking lots.

A post made to the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Facebook page on the morning of April 24 says the decision came after a meeting of the Emergency Coordination Centre.

The Lakeshore Drive/44 Street parking lot, the Light House parking lot and Centennial Park parking lot are now all closed for the time being.

The decision was made to deter crowds and help ensure social distancing is possible with the warming temperatures, states the post.

Picnic shelters, picnic tables and all park amenities along the waterfront are also closed.

“The efforts are in alignment with the Town’s communication and strategy towards requesting all visitors and crowds from gathering in the waterfront areas,” reads the Town’s website.

The strategy asking visitors to “stay home, for now” came from the Town on April 21.

READ MORE: Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

Green spaces in the areas along the waterfront and trails remain open to the public.

Coronavirus

