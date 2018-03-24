Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

Tactical police units helped stop this stolen semi tractor Friday night. The several hour pursuit started in Red Deer before eventually ending in Airdrie. Police have the suspect in custody. RCMP photo

A pursuit with a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie ended with an arrest and no injuries.

The incident started Friday night in Red Deer after RCMP attempted to stop the driver of a stolen semi tractor.

“Earlier in the night, the semi was stolen from Red Deer and then used to smash into parked vehicles,” states an RCMP press release. “The semi continued to be driven dangerously and police tried to stop it with the use of a spike belt but the semi was able to continue moving with damaged tires.”

The dangerous situation brought Mounties from several detachments including Blackfalds, Olds, Didsbury, Airdrie and the RCMP police dog section.

This southbound semi travelled from Red Deer on Highway 2 during the pursuit before eventually heading onto Highway 2A at Crossfield, say police. There was a serious concern for public safety during this chase.

Despite the use of the spike belt and a completely destroyed front tire, the suspect was able to continue to drive the truck.

“The semi then continued into Airdrie and turned off into the city,” say police.

To help stop the truck several police units including RCMP’s ERT (Emergency Response Team), Calgary Police Service as well as Calgary Police’s TAC joined the pursuit.

“A joint tactical intervention by RCMP ERT and CPS TAC was used to stop the semi tractor trailer on 40 Avenue in Airdrie. The semi came to a stop quickly and no one was injured,” say police.

A man was arrested by Airdrie RCMP and is in custody. The matter is still under investigation and an update will be provided when further information is learned.

More to come…

If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).