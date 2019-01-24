QEII Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services conduct successful distracted driving operation

On Jan. 24th, QEII-Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services conducted a distracted driving operation, in collaboration with Red Deer City Traffic Services, Red Deer Catholic School District and Alberta Sheriffs.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., QEII-Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services issued 35 Traffic Safety Act violations, including 15 tickets associated to distracted driving.

Distracted driving behaviours includes talking on a cell phone, texting, reading a book, eating, attending to other passengers or pets and personal grooming.

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips:

· Drive for the weather. Winter in Alberta means icy roads, reduced visibility, and limited daylight.

· Stay focused on the road ahead while engaging in safe driving skills.

· If you have to make a call, eat or engage in another distracting activity, make sure you pull over to do it safely.

“Traffic safety is a shared responsibility,” says Staff Sgt. Damon Poole, QEII-Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Store your phone away from you, where it cannot be easily reached while driving. Engaging in distracted driving behaviours increases the risk of driver errors and collisions which puts your safety and the safety of other road users at risk.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to tackle distracted driving and ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta and reduce the number of collisions in the province.

-Submitted by Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services