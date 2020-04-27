Quebec opening elementary schools and daycares early May

High schools, junior colleges and universities will remain closed until September

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says elementary schools and daycares in the Montreal region will re-open May 19 and attendance will not be mandatory.

The premier said Monday elementary schools and daycares outside the greater Montreal area will open a week earlier, on May 11.

Legault says high schools, junior colleges and universities will remain closed until September and Legault is urging those institutions to do as much online teaching as possible.

The premier says he is reopening up elementary schools and daycares because the COVID-19 infection rate in the province’s hospitals is under control and the virus is generally not dangerous to young children.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds
Next story
Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Just Posted

Camping at provincial sites cancelled through the May long weekend

Any camping registration made up to May 19 at provincial sites has been cancelled by the Province

Sylvan Lake soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19

The Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club recently announced the 2020 outdoor season has been cancelled

COVID-19: Alberta confirms more than 200 additional cases Sunday, no new deaths reported

One death was confirmed Saturday

No trust, no stability in UCP: One central Alberta physician says, who plans to leave community once COVID-19 is over

‘The devil is in the details’

Government announces 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

There are now 4,233 total cases, 1,471 have recovered

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Quebec opening elementary schools and daycares early May

High schools, junior colleges and universities will remain closed until September

Wetaskiwin family receives Century Farm and Ranch Award

The Strohscheins have owned and operated their family farm for 100 years.

Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Dederal government aware of the situation and looking for ways to help

Rimbey RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

The collision involved a van and a motorcycle and resulted in the death of the 37-year-old male motorcycle driver

Thirteen arrested in Wetaskiwin for illegal drug and weapon possession

Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seized illegal drugs and weapons.

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms

Party dresses or come as you are

Most Read