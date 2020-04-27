Quebec opening elementary schools and daycares early May

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says elementary schools and daycares in the Montreal region will re-open May 19 and attendance will not be mandatory.

The premier said Monday elementary schools and daycares outside the greater Montreal area will open a week earlier, on May 11.

Legault says high schools, junior colleges and universities will remain closed until September and Legault is urging those institutions to do as much online teaching as possible.

The premier says he is reopening up elementary schools and daycares because the COVID-19 infection rate in the province’s hospitals is under control and the virus is generally not dangerous to young children.

Coronavirus