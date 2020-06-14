Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border. CP photo

Quebec provincial police make arrest after manhunt in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border

No injuries reported

Quebec provincial police say a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border.

Officers say there were no injuries during the police operation.

Residents told the Canadian Press earlier in the evening they had noted a major police presence and buildup earlier Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired.

Around 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Police say the suspect will be interrogated by investigators in the coming hours.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Erin O’Toole used American call centre to contact Conservative voters
Next story
Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

Just Posted

37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Red Deer has one of two active cases in central zone

Hundreds gather for protest against racism in Innisfail

‘I think love at the end of the day will win’

Red Deer has one new confirmed active COVID-19 case

More young Albertans testing positive for COVID-19 in past few weeks

Off to the races: Lacombe’s track is first in province to host live horse racing

Will host 12 harness horse races this summer, every Sunday until the end of August

NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake announces re-opening date

The facility is set to re-open on July 5 as part of Phase Two of the provincial relaunch plan

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

Indigenous man fatally shot by RCMP was troubled but not violent, says chief

“He had his demons but he was always very friendly, he never tried to harm anybody”

Quebec provincial police make arrest after manhunt in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border

No injuries reported

Liberals look at buying distressed buildings to save stock of affordable housing

Pandemic could also mean an opportunity for governments to pick up rental units cheaply

Erin O’Toole used American call centre to contact Conservative voters

O’Toole and Peter MacKay are locked in a fierce battle for top spot in the leadership contest

Most Read