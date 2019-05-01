Holberg, B.C. (Google Maps)

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

The man who died in a logging incident on Vancouver Island has been identified as father of six from Quesnel.

Dylan Montjoy, 56, died on April 28 while working near Nawitti River near Port Hardy, according to a news release on Wednesday from the United Steelworkers union. He was previously identified by officials as being in his 40s.

RELATED: Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

RCMP have completed their review, while WorkSafe BC continues its investigation.

The union will attend the site on May 2 to begin its own probe and has engaged its emergency response team representative to see to the needs of the family.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

Just Posted

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

Sylvan Lake woman frustrated with estimate vs actual water bill

Suella Brown recently discovered Town utility bills use estimated costs every other month

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Most Read