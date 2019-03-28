Rally at Alberta legislature to support protecting privacy of students who join GSAs

Follows United Conservative promise to remove privacy protection for students in gay-straight alliances if elected

A few hundred people rallied at the Alberta legislature to protest a United Conservative election promise to rc.

UCP leader Jason Kenney has said if he becomes premier his party would replace legislation that prevents educators from telling parents if their child participates in a GSA club.

People at the rally carried rainbow flags and signs reading “gay straight alliances save lives” and “silence is violence.”

Afterwards, the group walked to Kenney’s Edmonton campaign headquarters.

On social media, NDP Leader Rachel Notley praised people who showed up for the rally, saying they make her proud to be an Albertan.

Albertans go to the polls on April 16.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.