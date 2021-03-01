A ” Justice for Jeff” T-shirt. (Photo submitted)

A ” Justice for Jeff” T-shirt. (Photo submitted)

Rally to be held outside Red Deer courthouse for slain Ponoka man

Sentencing for accused charged with manslaughter with a firearm set for March 4

At what may be the last opportunity for Jeffery Kraft of Ponoka to receive justice, his family and friends are rallying in the hopes the court will hear them.

Kraft, 20, was shot and killed on Dec. 15, 2019 in Lacombe and the sentencing of the remaining accused in his death is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on March 4, 2021 at the Red Deer Provincial Courthouse.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Kraft and an acquaintance were socializing at a residence in Lacombe.

They were contacted by Amie Joanne Rogers and at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 15, the two left the residence to meet her for the purpose of consuming cannabis, according to the agreed statement of facts previously disclosed in court.

Kraft and the other man got into a car with Rogers, not knowing that Tyler John Campbell was hiding in the trunk with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

After Rogers drove to a rural road, Campbell got out, confronted Kraft over money allegedly owed, and Kraft was shot in the chest.

Charges of second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and conspiring to commit an offence, were discharged by Crown Prosecutor Ed Ring, who cited insufficient evidence, on Nov. 16, 2020.

READ MORE: Family of Jeffery Kraft feels ‘robbed’ after one accused discharged

Campbell, the co-accused, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

At the last court date on Feb. 3, 2021, which was to be the sentencing of Campbell, the judge rejected the joint submission from the Crown Prosecutor and the defence for a sentence of seven years.

The judge, Hon. Jim Hunter, felt the sentence didn’t reflect the gravity of the crime and he won’t accept it unless counsel can convince him it is appropriate, according to Caitlin Kraft, Jeff’s sister.

“We hope the judge will hold (the accused) accountable for his actions … we need to be tougher on crime measures,” she said.

At 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the hearing, family, friends and supporters will gather wearing masks, wearing “Justice for Jeff” T-shirts, and carrying signs, to be a voice for Jeff, but for other victims as well.

The rally is being called “Justice for Jeff — Justice for All.”

Although the rally’s main focus is still on Jeff, it is also for any and all victims of crimes where the accused were out on bail for previous crimes, which includes Chantelle Firingstoney who was killed in Ponoka on Nov. 5, 2020, says Kraft.

READ MORE: Discussions about justice continue as Ponoka murder victims’ court cases proceed

“If anyone would like to attend and would like to join, please join us — bring a sign, come and be a voice for victims (as an) everyday citizen.”

Supporters can bring a mask and a sign saying either “Justice for Jeff” of “Justice for All” if they choose, she says.

“Be someone else’s voice.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtLaw and justicePonoka

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson and Johnson’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving U.S. 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Let ‘er buck: Study suggests horses learn from rodeo experience, grow calmer

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that the province may consider a regional approach to loosening COVID-19 restrictions if numbers continue to decline. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Province further easing health restrictions

Numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care has dropped dramatically, says premier

Eric Rajah, co-founder of A Better World. (Photo Submitted)
Two Lacombe residents recieve award from Governor General for chairty work

Eric Rajah and Brian Leavitt co-founded A Better World, a charity which started in Lacombe in 1990

Kjeryn Dakin, owner of Bukz, Bukwildz and Doe(s) Pizza on Lakeshore Drive, has been nominated for the Women Entrepreneur of Distinction award by the Alberta Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake business woman nominated for provincial and national award

Kjeryn Dakin is nominated for two female entrepreneur awards on a provincial and national scale

File photo
Alberta’s central zone has 670 active cases

301 new cases identified Sunday

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
Red Deer reports 25th COVID-19 death

415 new cases identified provincially Saturday

A ” Justice for Jeff” T-shirt. (Photo submitted)
Rally to be held outside Red Deer courthouse for slain Ponoka man

Sentencing for accused charged with manslaughter with a firearm set for March 4

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mailed for free to any address in Canada

A cross-country skier glides along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Canadians across the country can look forward to a mild spring peppered with the odd winter flashback throughout the first part of the season, according to predictions from one prominent national forecaster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Mild spring with some wintry blasts predicted for most of Canada: Weather Network

Weather Network is forecasting a slower than average start to spring in British Columbia

AstraZeneca’s vaccines are ready for use at the vaccination center in Apolda, Germany, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021. (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP)
Feds hoping for AstraZeneca shots this week as Pfizer-BioNTech prepare next delivery

The first of those doses could start to arrive in Canada as early as Wednesday

People line up outside a vaccine clinic as seniors wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton Alta, on Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Health Services head sorry for glitches in vaccine booking system for seniors

AHS president said technical issues have been fixed and a virtual waiting room is in place

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

Vandalism is shown on Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin’s constituency office in Edmonton in this handout photo on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney quickly condemned vandalism at an Opposition legislature member Janis Irwin’s Edmonton office after the MLA posted pictures showing her front window spray-painted with the words “Antifa Liar.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Janis Irwin *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alberta Premier slams vandalism after slur painted on MLA’s office window

Edmonton MLA Janis Irwin posted pictures showing the front window spray-painted with the words ‘Antifa Liar’

A helicopter flies past a mountain near McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche warning for backcountry users in North and South Rockies

Avalanche Canada is urging backcountry users to always check their regional avalanche forecasts

Most Read