RCMP and fire departments respond to possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

RCMP say they are actively searching for a man in his 20s with boats on the lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a possible drowning Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:35 p.m. RCMP were alerted to a man in his early 20s possibly drowning.

A press release from the RCMP say the man fell into the water while on an inner tube and did not resurface.

Searches have been conducted for the man by Sylvan Lake RCMP, Sylvan Lake Fire Department and Red Deer County Fire Department.

RCMP say a helicopter has also been deployed to aide in the search.

As of publishing, the man has not yet been found.

RCMP say crews are still actively searching for the man, with boats still on the water.

More information to come as it is made available.