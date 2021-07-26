Image of the stolen boat. Submitted photo

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to help find a stolen boat and trailer

The boat is a 2017 Super Air Nautigue 6522 which is teal and white in colour

Sylvan Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat.

The RCMP are currently investigating the theft of a boat and trailer that occurred between May 30th and June 1st.

All attempts to locate the stolen property have been unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing.

The boat is a 2017 Super Air Nautigue 6522 which is teal and white in colour.

The trailer is a 2017 white Boatmate. The value of the boat and trailer exceed $100,000.

If people have any information in relation to the incident or have seen the boat and trailer, they are asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or stop by their local police.

If people want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted

