RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to help find a stolen boat and trailer

Sylvan Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat.
The RCMP are currently investigating the theft of a boat and trailer that occurred between May 30th and June 1st.
All attempts to locate the stolen property have been unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing.
The boat is a 2017 Super Air Nautigue 6522 which is teal and white in colour.
The trailer is a 2017 white Boatmate. The value of the boat and trailer exceed $100,000.
If people have any information in relation to the incident or have seen the boat and trailer, they are asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or stop by their local police.
If people want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
