RCMP arrest wanted suspect in Bashaw

Arrest made in partnership with Stettler, Bashaw RCMP and Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit

The Stettler RCMP partnership with the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit is already having success.

Operating in municipalities throughout central Alberta, the Crime Reduction Unit investigators were operating in Bashaw when they observed a male and female exit a residence.

Recognizing the male as being wanted on outstanding warrants, investigators moved in to make the arrest as the pair attempted to enter a nearby vehicle.

When the members approached, the male attempted to flee on foot but was ultimately taken into custody after a short foot chase.

After bringing the pair into custody, the members searched a backpack located at the scene and found a loaded revolver and just over 11 grams of “a substance believed to be Cocaine,” according to the media release.

Jesse James McDonald, 32, was arrested on outstanding warrants in Stettler and in Ponoka.

In addition to the outstanding warrants McDonald was charged with resisting a peace officer.

Jody Lill Sarasin, 30, was charged with possession of Cocaine and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

The pair were jointly charged with four firearms related offences due to being in possession of the loaded handgun.

Sarasin was released from custody until her next court date.

McDonald was remanded into custody until his court date in Red Deer on March 24.

Any members of the public who suspect criminal or suspicious activity are encouraged to contact the local RCMP detachment.

If one wishes to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), contact Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com or vie the P3 tips app available on the Google and Apple stores.

