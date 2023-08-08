RCMP shoulder patch. (PQB News file photo)

RCMP arrests Spruce Grove woman after Devon RCMP complaint

Woman charged with sexual interference

The Central Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has arrested a 30-year-old Spruce Grove, Alta., woman on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Central Alberta GIS received the investigation from the Devon RCMP detachment following a complaint received on June 23.

Following the investigation, RCMP officers arrested Catherine Valiquette, 30, on Aug. 1.

Due to a publication ban, the RCMP is not releasing any information which could identify the victim or details of the Judicial Interim Release hearing.

