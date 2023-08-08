RCMP arrests Spruce Grove woman after Devon RCMP complaint

The Central Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has arrested a 30-year-old Spruce Grove, Alta., woman on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault.
Central Alberta GIS received the investigation from the Devon RCMP detachment following a complaint received on June 23.
Following the investigation, RCMP officers arrested Catherine Valiquette, 30, on Aug. 1.
Due to a publication ban, the RCMP is not releasing any information which could identify the victim or details of the Judicial Interim Release hearing.