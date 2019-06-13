RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

RCMP say that investigators have busted a major “drug pipeline” between B.C. and Alberta, seizing more than $2 million in drugs and cash and arresting more than a dozen suspects, with a number of them already facing charges.

The arrests stem from a two-year probe – dubbed Project Edler – focused on an interprovincial drug ring, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team announced Wednesday. The investigation ended on June 5.

Investigators allege that a high volume of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and meth were being shipped between the two provinces, starting in Vancouver, in a “complex scheme that included vehicles equipped with hidden compartments.”

Those drugs were then being shipped to Edmonton and Calgary with further distribution points across the province.

Two homes, two businesses and multiple vehicles were searched, police said. The drugs alone have an estimated street value of $1.5 million. Other items seized include:

  • 9.3 kilograms of cocaine
  • 17.2 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent
  • 6.0 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • 684 grams of fentanyl powder
  • $514,335 cash
  • A handgun with suppressor and expanded magazine
  • 5 vehicles with hidden compartments

Investigators believe that Neil Kravets, 28, of North Vancouver, coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C. and oversaw the group’s activities. He has been charged with instructing a criminal organization.

Eleven suspects with Kravets’s alleged drug network were arrested, many of whom were charged with participation in a criminal organization and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

A total of 59 charges have been laid against:

  • Neil Kravets, 28, from North Vancouver
  • Brandon Worsley, 29, from Edmonton
  • Joseph Nicholson, 29, from Airdrie
  • Brandon Brown, 22, from Edmonton
  • Richard Sansoucy, 56, from Edmonton
  • Gregory Ewald, 44, from Edmonton
  • Fayiz Moghrabi, 28, from Vancouver
  • Randolph Chalifoux, 37, from Edmonton
  • Suk Han, 35, from Vancouver
  • Andy Estrada, 29, from Edmonton
  • Daniel Estrada Sr., 58, from Edmonton
  • Moshe Banin, 31, from Edmonton

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten
Next story
Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake placed under severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada sent out the warning the afternoon of June 13

Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Edmonton to Calgary walk includes 30 core walkers engaging communities along the way

PHOTO: Best of Sylvan gift card winner announced

The Sylvan Lake News ran a contest to find the Best of Sylvan one person drawn to win a gift card

HJ Cody Lakers end spring camp with strong showing at Ramboree

The spring camp ran over the last few weeks facing teams from around Alberta

Sylvan Lake resident nominated for Women of Excellence Award

Amy Komarniski has been nominated by her coworkers in the human services category

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Most Read