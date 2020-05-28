RCMP CAD CRU and Breton/Thorsby RCMP arrest male twice in two days

A male arrested and released on May 22 was arrested again on May 24, 2020 and is now on house arrest.

On May 22, the CAD CRU was in the Buck Lake area when they located a vehicle which was identified as having fled from police in the past. The license plate on the vehicle was stolen and the CAD CRU effected a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Levi Allen Rain (25), was arrested without incident. RCMP located brass knuckles when his vehicle was searched. Rain was charged with possession of stolen property (x2), possession of a prohibited weapon, operate a motor vehicle while prohibited and three charges under the Traffic Safety Act. He was released on an Undertaking with conditions, and scheduled to attend Breton Provincial Court on August 12, 2020.

On May 24 at 6:45 p.m., a Breton/Thorsby RCMP member was patrolling in Buck Lake when he attempted to stop a quad, which fled at a high rate of speed. Assistance was provided by other RCMP members in the area, and the quad eventually stopped. The quad was determined to be stolen and the driver, Levi Allen Rain, was arrested. A search of Rain, incidental to arrest, led RCMP to seize a bag of what is believed to be Methamphetamine.

Rain is charged criminally with possession of stolen property, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, flight from peace officer. He is also charged with possession of Methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as six charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

A bail hearing was held and Rain was released on strict house arrest conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, 2020.