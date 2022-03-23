RCMP charge one in latest break and enter at County of Paintearth shop

It’s not often members of the RCMP are able to catch someone in the act of committing a crime, but that happened just outside of Castor on Feb. 12.

Coronation RCMP had received a report of break and enter at the County of Paintearth public works shop located just west of Castor.

Arriving on scene quickly, the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

With the information collected from the ensuing investigation, Coronation RCMP charged Christian Ruston, 27, of Vermillion with break and enter with intent, theft under $5,000 and mischief to property.

Ruston was released from custody with an order to appear for a March 11 hearing at Coronation Provincial Court.

Having not shown up for court, an arrest warrant was issued for Ruston.

Anyone with information as to Ruston’s location, or any other crimes are asked to contact your local RCMP detachment.

