A break and enter at the Wooden Shoe has been confirmed by the RCMP.

The break-in was reported to the Blackfalds RCMP the morning of Jan. 7 at 5:07 a.m.

The RCMP is currently investigating this issue.

A Facebook post from the Wooden Shoe said they are, “Saddened by this morning’s break-in. We still remain open. If anyone has any information or has seen anything, please call RCMP.