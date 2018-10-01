Updated – RCMP contacts H.J. Cody School last night over online threat

RCMP determined the threat was unsubstantiated. School day will proceed as per usual.

Last updated at 10:57 a.m.

Last night Sylvan Lake RCMP contacted Ecole H.J. Cody School in regard to an online threat made mentioning the school on social media.

In an email statement made by the school sent out to parents it was said that the threat originated from a source outside of the school division and that RCMP have been able to determine that the threat was unsubstantiated.

The email also stated H.J. Cody School will have their Family School Wellness team and Central Office staff onsite as students arrive to school in the morning.

The RCMP did assure the school that the situation is resolved and that the RCMP will be at the school this morning to debrief the event with administration, as per the email to parents.

RCMP said in a phone interview they believe there is no imminent risk to the school, although they will be doing a followup investigation as per protocol.

The school day will proceed as per usual.

Reaction to the statement online is that many parents are still wary about sending their children to school and plan on keeping them at home.

According to comments on social media the threat was made as a response to bullying.

RCMP confirmed the threat was made over Snacpchat, but no information in regards to what the threat was is available at this time.

Speculations that are circulating online indicate the subject matter of the Snapchat was “Someone’s going to die.”

Information on this incident will be updated as it becomes available.

