RCMP find ammunition, machete after searching for ATV reported stolen

Police say they found 600 rounds of ammunition and a machete after searching for an ATV allegedly stolen from a home in Frog Lake First Nation, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP say officers discovered the ATV was in a truck that had allegedly been stolen from Cold Lake, Alta., back in January.

They say that after officers stopped the truck using a tire deflation device, they found the ammunition and machete, along with 11 grams of methamphetamine and bear mace.

Police say they found counterfeit money on one suspect, and brass knuckles and an allegedly stolen driver’s license on another.

Six people are facing a slew of charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and trafficking in stolen property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The Canadian Press

