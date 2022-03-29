RCMP, Fish and Wildlife, County Peace Officers conduct joint operation at Buffalo Lake

A one-day blitz by the RCMP at Buffalo Lake on March 5 resulted in a number of a charges.

The blitz was done as a joint forces operation between members of the Blackfalds and Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Units, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officers and county peace officers from Stettler, Lacombe and Camrose.

Teams of officers set up at the various accesses to the lake and checked vehicles coming into the lake area for a number of things including impaired driving, vehicle safety and fisheries violations.

As a result of the check-stop, officers administered 211 mandatory alcohol screening tests and issued eight violations under the Traffic Safety Act, four violations under the Alberta Fisheries Act, and six violations under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

Officers also issued around 15 warnings.

“Joint operations between partner agencies allow officers to bring different specialties to one location and increase overall safety through education and enforcement efforts,” said Cpl. Grant Glacier of the Bashaw RCMP.

Local NewsNewsRCMP