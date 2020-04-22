This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in a weekend shooting rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. (RCMP/The Canadian Press via AP)

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help the family of Nova Scotia officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty April 19th.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we learned of the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Force who was killed in the line of duty, responding to an active shooter incident,” said Kevin Lawton, executive director of The RCMP Foundation.

“April 19th marks a devastating day for Nova Scotia and all of Canada. Our thoughts go out to Heidi’s family and to all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

READ ALSO: RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

READ ALSO: Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

The RCMP Foundation will act on behalf of Stevenson’s family and the RCMP to receive donations from the public, groups or organizations wishing to support the family through this tragedy.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.rcmp-f.ca. Charitable donation receipts are available.

The RCMP Foundation, based in Ottawa, Ont., founded in 1994, is a nationally registered charity and is the namesake charity of the RCMP.

Kevin Lawton of The RCMP Foundation introduces a new Fallen Officer Fund in the video below:

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

Just Posted

Veteran Profile: Mel Barr

Mel Barr, Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (RCAMC)

City of Red Deer down to one active case, a decrease of two

Province provides daily update

U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Nova Scotia RMCP chief defends ‘dynamic and fluid’ response to massacre

Nova Scotia RMCP chief defends ‘dynamic and fluid’ response to massacre

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

With spelling bee cancelled, ex-spellers launch their own bee

With spelling bee cancelled, ex-spellers launch their own bee

NKorea silence on Kim’s health raises succession speculation

NKorea silence on Kim’s health raises succession speculation

Iran-US tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch

Iran-US tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch

Ticketmaster’s TicketWeb among portals selling access to cancelled concert dates

Ticketmaster’s TicketWeb among portals selling access to cancelled concert dates

Amputations, organ failure, blood clotting: The range of complications in COVID-19 cases

Amputations, organ failure, blood clotting: The range of complications in COVID-19 cases

Most Read