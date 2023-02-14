RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

Sylvan Lake RCMP has completed their investigation regarding multiple threats of a bomb against the Fox Run School.

The school faced a bomb threat in the early afternoon of Feb. 8 and just the day prior, had also been evacuated on the morning of Feb. 7 after a threat.

It was determined that the threat originated from a youth residing in another province and RCMP can confirm that both threats were made by the same individual, according to a release.

RCMP has been in contact with law enforcement partners in that jurisdiction and the name of the youth will not be released.

This investigation is now concluded and there are zero threats to the community.

The RCMP takes very seriously any threat to the safety of students and schools.

“There will always be a thorough investigation process to ensure a community’s feeling of safety and mental well-being.”

Sylvan Lake RCMP would like to thank the school administration, students, and parents for their support and patience during this incident.